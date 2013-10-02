ads
 

BlackBerry Pickers or Tire Kickers?

Wally Hucker 10/28/2013 09:08:12 PM EST in Appointments & Business

John Sculley, marketing icon and one-time Apple CEO is the latest in the purported potential purchasers of BlackBerry. Last week, The Globe & Mail, which styles itself Canada's National, claimed "sources" had told them that Sculley was looking at Canadian partners for a joint venture to

 

Talking Vinyl's Resurgence with HMV Canada President Nick Williams

Adam Grant 10/28/2013 04:53:03 PM EST in Audio

While much focus these days is placed upon the ever-evolving digital music spectrum, one commodity that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle is the vinyl LP resurgence.

It wasn't long ago that in order to acquire these LPs, be it a new or legacy release, one would have

Digital Marketing & SEO

SEO Toronto

SEO Toronto company provides insights into the future of Search Engine Optimization and how to get your business listed

A group of Toronto SEO experts have gathered their data and compared with each other to give us insights into SEO Toronto algorithm.

Custom Installation

Ebony TriStar Agency to Distribute Canadian-Made Nakymatone Invisible Speakers

Toronto, ON-based Ebony TriStar Agency has been appointed a distributor for the Nakymatone line of invisible speakers. The company will be handling the line in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritime provinces.

+ Full Story


Cellular & Wireless

FEATURE: GOING MOBILE - The Protection Game

Smartphone and tablet cases are an interesting market. While they are arguably more profitable for the retailer than the hardware itself, there's also a dizzying selection of options from which to choose. Some might say too much.

+ Full Story

Digital Imaging

Ricoh Announces GR Limited Edition Camera

Ricoh Imaging Canada Ltd. has announced a Limited Edition version of its GR compact street-shooting camera. The Ricoh GR Limited Edition features a magnesium-alloy body with a high-gloss metallic vintage green wavetone finish.

+ Full Story


Logitech Releases its FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad Air

Published: 10/28/2013 09:42:49 AM
 

Just ahead of the iPad's Air's arrival, Logitech has released its FabricSkin Keyboard Folio, a product designed to keep the tablet safe, dry and easy to type on. It is available now for $149.99.

+ Full Story

Target Canada to Open Final 33 Stores of 2013 Initiative

Published: 10/28/2013 09:18:03 AM
 

When Target confirmed that it was entering the Canadian market, it put forth a plan to open 124 locations across the country in 2013. Today, the mass retailer states that it will meet this goal through 33 more store openings in November.

+ Full Story

FEATURE: HOME THEATRE - Soundbars Get Serious

Published: 10/28/2013 08:00:01 AM
 

Is there a product that more perfectly represents the art of compromise than soundbars? No soundbar can deliver the immersive cinematic experience of a good 5.1 or 7.1 system with discrete speakers for every channel.

+ Full Story


WEEKEND WACKINESS: 300kph Youtube BC Biker Acquitted, But $15G Crotch Rocket Forfeited

Published: 10/26/2013 09:42:57 PM
 

You can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride is an old axiom among cops and their collars, which a 26 year-old BC man found out was, in his case at least, true. A Youtube video posting of the Vancouver Island 299kph speed run from the rider's point of view wasn't enough to convict Randy Scott, according to Provincial Court Judge Robert Higgenbotham.

+ Full Story

From Phallic to Fallacy: Sorry Ladies, the Shake Weight Doesn’t Work

Published: 10/25/2013 03:01:10 PM
 

It's no secret that when a lady puts a Shake Weight into action, it looks as if she's getting extra friendly with a significant chunk of the male anatomy. While its commercial claimed that it could help give women ideal arms, researchers have...

+ Full Story

