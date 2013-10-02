John Sculley, marketing icon and one-time Apple CEO is the latest in the purported potential purchasers of BlackBerry. Last week, The Globe & Mail, which styles itself Canada's National, claimed "sources" had told them that Sculley was looking at Canadian partners for a joint venture to

Adam Grant 10/28/2013 04:53:03 PM EST in Audio

While much focus these days is placed upon the ever-evolving digital music spectrum, one commodity that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle is the vinyl LP resurgence.

It wasn't long ago that in order to acquire these LPs, be it a new or legacy release, one would have