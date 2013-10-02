Marketnews Featured
A group of Toronto SEO experts have gathered their data and compared with each other to give us insights into SEO Toronto algorithm.
12 Companies Recently Gone Bust or Struggling & Why
10 Ways to Conserve iPhone Battery on iOS 7
Jimmy Kimmel Teaches a Lesson in Media Gullibility
Custom Installation
Ebony TriStar Agency to Distribute Canadian-Made Nakymatone Invisible Speakers
Toronto, ON-based Ebony TriStar Agency has been appointed a distributor for the Nakymatone line of invisible speakers. The company will be handling the line in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritime provinces.
Cellular & Wireless
FEATURE: GOING MOBILE - The Protection Game
Smartphone and tablet cases are an interesting market. While they are arguably more profitable for the retailer than the hardware itself, there's also a dizzying selection of options from which to choose. Some might say too much.
Digital Imaging
Ricoh Announces GR Limited Edition Camera
Ricoh Imaging Canada Ltd. has announced a Limited Edition version of its GR compact street-shooting camera. The Ricoh GR Limited Edition features a magnesium-alloy body with a high-gloss metallic vintage green wavetone finish.
Logitech Releases its FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad AirPublished: 10/28/2013 09:42:49 AM
Just ahead of the iPad's Air's arrival, Logitech has released its FabricSkin Keyboard Folio, a product designed to keep the tablet safe, dry and easy to type on. It is available now for $149.99.
Target Canada to Open Final 33 Stores of 2013 InitiativePublished: 10/28/2013 09:18:03 AM
When Target confirmed that it was entering the Canadian market, it put forth a plan to open 124 locations across the country in 2013. Today, the mass retailer states that it will meet this goal through 33 more store openings in November.
FEATURE: HOME THEATRE - Soundbars Get SeriousPublished: 10/28/2013 08:00:01 AM
Is there a product that more perfectly represents the art of compromise than soundbars? No soundbar can deliver the immersive cinematic experience of a good 5.1 or 7.1 system with discrete speakers for every channel.
WEEKEND WACKINESS: 300kph Youtube BC Biker Acquitted, But $15G Crotch Rocket ForfeitedPublished: 10/26/2013 09:42:57 PM
You can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride is an old axiom among cops and their collars, which a 26 year-old BC man found out was, in his case at least, true. A Youtube video posting of the Vancouver Island 299kph speed run from the rider's point of view wasn't enough to convict Randy Scott, according to Provincial Court Judge Robert Higgenbotham.
Getting Medical Cannabis Prescipttions for alternative cure!Published: 08/14/2019 11:30:02 AM
Apollo Cannabis Clinics specializes in prescribing medical cannabis for patients in need across Canada. We have helped thousands of Canadians on their journey to personal wellness.
From Phallic to Fallacy: Sorry Ladies, the Shake Weight Doesn’t WorkPublished: 10/25/2013 03:01:10 PM
It's no secret that when a lady puts a Shake Weight into action, it looks as if she's getting extra friendly with a significant chunk of the male anatomy. While its commercial claimed that it could help give women ideal arms, researchers have...
